I will not keep clinging like an octopus – Sajith
Minister Sajith Premadasa today said that if the public made a request that he is not suitable for politics and should retire he would not keep clinging to things like an octopus.
“If the public tell me to go home today. I will go home tomorrow. I will not cease to exist without politics. This is not something I cannot do without. But I must clearly say and believe that I am on top of the programme to do a dedicated, people friendly and progressive work for the people. The only thing I give priority is public opinion,” the Minister said speaking at a press conference at the official residence of Minister Mangala Samaraweera this morning.
(Source: Daily Mirror)
Dear Sajith,
That request from the public has already been made.
If you contest against the Pohottu Powerman, you will be the third in the race.
So Sajith, please listen; the public has expressed opinion that you are a supreme dumb head,
This is a millennial viewpoint.