If elected, will repeal the Online Safety Act – Sajith Premadasa

January 29, 2024 - 9:00 am

Sri Lanka’s opposition leader Sajith Premadasa says that if he comes to power, he will repeal the recently adopted Online Safety Act.

The opposition leader alleged that the government approved the Online Safety Act in an election year to suppress dissenting political voices and suppress the political and human rights of the people.

Sajith Premadasa said this while making a special statement on the Online Safety Act.

The Opposition Leader further emphasized that if he comes to power realistic, truthful, practical and progressive regulations will be implemented according to the views of all parties, regarding online safety.