“If the tax was reduced, the price would drop by Rs.50 per kilo” – Milk powder Importers’ Union
Milk powder Importers’ Union says that if the government revises the 170-rupee tariff it levies on imported milk powder, it would be possible to decrease the price of milk powder by Rs. 50 per kilogramme.
Milk powder importers’ union member Lakshman Weerasooriya said that it had been impossible to clear 56 milk powder containers from the Colombo harbour due to levying of high tariffs.
Yeah, Importer’s Union.
If the Government eliminates the LKR 170 tariff, milk powder will even be cheaper but the Government will lose its revenue to pay Parliamentarians and Public Servants who do nothing!
The best thing you can do, Importer’s Union, is to join hands with the Local Milk Producer’s Union and see how you can increase local milk production to stop all imports of Milk Powder.