Milk powder Importers’ Union says that if the government revises the 170-rupee tariff it levies on imported milk powder, it would be possible to decrease the price of milk powder by Rs. 50 per kilogramme.

Milk powder importers’ union member Lakshman Weerasooriya said that it had been impossible to clear 56 milk powder containers from the Colombo harbour due to levying of high tariffs.