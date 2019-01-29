Jan 29 2019 January 29, 2019 January 29, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

“If the tax was reduced, the price would drop by Rs.50 per kilo” – Milk powder Importers’ Union

Milk powder

Milk powder Importers’ Union says that if the government revises the 170-rupee tariff it levies on imported milk powder, it would be possible to decrease the price of milk powder by Rs. 50 per kilogramme.

Milk powder importers’ union member Lakshman Weerasooriya said that it had been impossible to clear 56 milk powder containers from the Colombo harbour due to levying of high tariffs.