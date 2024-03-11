IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon meets Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon paid a courtesy visit to Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte today (March 11).

General Gunaratne warmly received the newly appointed IGP and engaged in a cordial discussion focusing primarily on national security matters and law and order.

During the session, the Defence Secretary also extended his warm wishes to IGP Tennakoon on his recent appointment.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Deshabandu Tennakoon as the 36th Inspector General of Police of Sri Lanka, and he assumed duties on February 29, 2024 at the Police Headquarters.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of souvenirs to mark the occasion.

Military Liaison Officer of the Defence Ministry Major General Dhammika Welagedara was also present.