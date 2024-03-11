‘Harak Kata’ remanded until April 26 for attempted escape from CID custody

Underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’ has been remanded until April 26, 2024 in connection with his failed attempt to escape from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The relevant order was issued by the Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte.

Accordingly, ‘Harak Kata’ is to be detained in the Tangalle old prison complex, which is currently functioning as a detention centre.

Earlier today (March 11), ‘Harak Kata’, who led an organized crime and drug network in Sri Lanka, who was detained and interrogated for 362 days in the CID, was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court after the detention orders were completed today.

Afterwards, he was produced before the Colombo High Court following a request made by the CID.

On September 10, 2023, Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’ was being questioned by eight CID officers.

During the interrogation, it’s said that ‘Harak Kata’ managed to put poison in the tea of the officers with the help of a Police Constable.

While being questioned, ‘Harak Kata’ asked to use the washroom. He was accompanied by the police constable and another sub-inspector from the Police Special Task Force (STF), who was assigned to protect him.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, ‘Harak Kata’ acted as if he were still cuffed and attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm, leading to a scuffle.

A group of other CID officers quickly arrived at the scene upon hearing the commotion and managed to detain ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody.