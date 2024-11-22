IMF third review talks with Sri Lanka successfully conclude
Posted by Editor on November 22, 2024 - 7:26 pm
The Government of Sri Lanka announced that discussions related to the third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program were successfully concluded today (November 22).
The meeting, held at the Presidential Secretariat, was attended by an IMF delegation led by Senior Mission Chief Peter Breuer. Representing the Sri Lankan government, the delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando.
The President’s Media Division (PMD) confirmed that the discussions between the IMF and the Government of Sri Lanka were concluded successfully.
So AKD and NPP is not going to stop gas coming to SL. LoL!
Keppa kelina Ex-pres must be eating Kelapu-keppa now to maintain variety in his diet, now that 14 Kokiyas SL public paid for gone.