IMF third review talks with Sri Lanka successfully conclude

Posted by Editor on November 22, 2024 - 7:26 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka announced that discussions related to the third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program were successfully concluded today (November 22).

The meeting, held at the Presidential Secretariat, was attended by an IMF delegation led by Senior Mission Chief Peter Breuer. Representing the Sri Lankan government, the delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) confirmed that the discussions between the IMF and the Government of Sri Lanka were concluded successfully.