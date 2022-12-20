Import restrictions on 10 items lifted

Restrictions imposed on the import of 10 items have been revoked with effect from today (December 20).

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said gazette notification in this regard has been issued by the Minister of Finance.

Accordingly, restrictions imposed on the import of energy drinks for the tourism sector, MDF boards needed to produce furniture, CCTV units and equipment for security purposes and sports items approved by the Ministry of Sports have been lifted with effect from today.

Gazettes were issued on several occasions to restrict imports considering the forex crisis that Sri Lanka has been dealing with since the start of the year.