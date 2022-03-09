Imports of 367 non-essential items restricted

Gazette notification has been issued by the Department of Import and Export Control limiting the import of 367 non-essential goods into Sri Lanka unless with a valid licence.

Thereby, the Imports and Exports Control Regulation No 05 of 2022; Imposing requirement of Import Control Licence (ICL) on selected items comes into effect at midnight today (March 09).

The relevant gazette notification was issued by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Fish fillets and other fish meat, Milk and cream, buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, yogurt, butter and other fats and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads, cheese and curd, grapes, fresh or dried, apples, pears and chocolate, are some of the products of which imports have been restricted.

The Regulation is only applicable to the importation of goods, which have the date of Bill of Lading/ Air Waybill on or after March 10, 2022.

Licence to import the specified non-essential items will be issued subject to the recommendation of the Secretary to the Finance Ministry.

Any importers who wish to import the specified goods are thereby required to be in possession of a valid licence issued by the Controller-General of Imports and Exports Control, prior to the date of the Bill of Lading/Airway Bill of such importation.

List of 367 non-essential goods