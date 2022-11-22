Indictments served on Keheliya Rambukwella and two others over GI pipes case

Indictments were served on Former Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, Former Operations Director of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Chandrapala Liyanage, and Former Chairman Wimal Rupasinghe at the Colombo High Court today (November 22).

The case was filed against them for using Rs. 990,000/- in funds owned by the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation during the run-up to the 2015 Presidential Election, and purchasing 600 GI pipes for various other uses.

Colombo High Court Judge Nawaratne Marasinghe ordered each of the defendants to be released on a cash bail of Rs.20,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each and to hand over their passports to the court.

In addition, Colombo High Court Judge ordered them to surrender their passports to the court, preventing them from travelling overseas until the trial concludes.

However, the court is ready to consider any request of the minister if he needs to travel overseas for government-related duty, the judge mentioned.

The High Court Judge also ordered for their fingerprints to be recorded and then the case was ordered to be called for the pre-trial conference on February 01.