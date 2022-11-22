Human trafficking to Oman: Two more suspects arrested

Two more suspects involved in the human trafficking to Oman have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (November 22).

Police said one of the suspects was arrested after he surrendered to the CID while the second suspect was arrested in Kurunegala.

The arrestees were remanded until December 01, 2022 after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate this afternoon.

Earlier today, Minister of Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara told the parliament that the third officer of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman, who is accused of being involved in human trafficking syndicate, has been interdicted

The officer in question will be placed under arrest upon arrival to Sri Lanka for further investigations, he said further.

The CID yesterday (November 21) arrested a woman allegedly linked to trafficking. The woman who was a translator attached to a foreign employment agency was ordered to be released on bail after being produced before the Magistrate.

Investigation into the trafficking is being carried out by the Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crime Investigation Division of the CID, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.