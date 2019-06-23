Popular yester-year songstress Indrani Wijebandara (Senaratne) passed away today afternoon at the National Hospital in Colombo at the age of 83, family sources said.

Senaratne has contributed her voice to many popular songs such as ‘Sudu Sanda Eliye’, ‘Wesak Kekulu’ and ‘Aatha Ahase’.

She was the wife of late popular singer Sisira Senaratne. Together with her husband, the duo has conducted many popular ‘Sisindra’ musical shows in Sri Lanka and abroad.

Family members stated that the funeral rites will be held at a later date with the Jayaratne Funeral Parlor.