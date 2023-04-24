Interim order issued preventing TID from arresting, recording statements from former AG Dappula De Livera

The Court of Appeal today (April 24) issued an interim order on the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) preventing the arrest or recording of a statement from Former Attorney General Dappula De Livera.

The Former Attorney General was summoned to the TID on three separate occasions to record a statement with regard to a comment he made over the 2019 Easter Sunday Bomb Attacks.

Earlier today (April 24), Dappula De Livera had filed a petition through his lawyers before the Court of Appeals with regard to the summons issued on him to appear before the TID for obtaining a statement from him.

It was taken up for consideration by Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and A. Marikkar today (April 24)

President’s Counsel Romesh De Silva appeared for the Former Attorney General, along with Attorneys Shanaka Cooray and Dimitri Abeysekera.