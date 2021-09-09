Intermediate COVID testing method developed in Sri Lanka

A team including a senior lecturer at the University of Peradeniya has developed an intermediate testing method for Rapid Antigen Tests and PCR Tests to identify COVID-19 infections.

Its specialty is the ability to identify infected persons promptly and at a low cost.

According to the designers, the test can be conducted at around Rs.1,500. The test and testing kit have now received the approval of the Technical Committee of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority and has also applied for national and international patents.

Commenting on the new testing method, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella said it is very important for Sri Lankan designers to create such products amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Minister stressed maximum possible support will be extended toward this effort.

(Source: News Radio)