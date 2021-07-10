Interprovincial travel restrictions further extended for 14 days

Sri Lanka’s Director General of Health Services further relaxed the existing COVID-19 restrictions. However, Inter-Provincial movement will remain restricted for another 14 days.

Following are some of the key revisions:

01. Places of Worship – OPEN

02. Weddings – PERMITTED (Limited to 25% of seating capacity or maximum 150 attendees)

03. Conferences / Seminars / Brand Launches – PERMITTED (Hybrid events with max 50 on-site attendees)

04. Examinations – PERMITTED

05. Barber & Beauty Salons – PERMITTED (Prior appointment basis)

06. Care Homes : CLOSED FOR VISITORS

07. Gymnasiums / Indoor Sports Centers : OPEN

08. Funerals : PERMITTED (Should be held within 24 hours with max 50 attendees)





