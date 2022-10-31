Investigations to find MPs with dual citizenships to end today

Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the investigations carried out regarding dual citizenship will be completed and the final decision of the probes would be given within today (October 31).

The relevant investigation was initiated to identify Members of Parliament (MPs) with dual citizenship.

Accordingly, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has requested the General Secretary of the Parliament to provide the date of birth and National Identity Card (NIC) numbers of all the MPs in Parliament of Sri Lanka, last Friday (October 28).

Later, the department was initiated to inspect the relevant lists of documents.

However, the Department of Immigration and Emigration stated that in the investigations carried out so far, no MP has been identified as a dual citizen.