Two persons killed in a shooting incident in Hikkaduwa

Two persons who were on the way to a court case on a motorcycle have been shot at and killed in the Thiranagama area of Hikkaduwa today (October 31), Police said.

Police stated that the shooting had been carried out by two unidentified gunmen this morning, around 9:30 AM.

The injured individuals have been taken to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

The two deceased persons are identified as 47-year-old man named Prasanna Mendis and 26-year-old man named Isuru Prasanna, both residents of Hikkaduwa Kalupe area.