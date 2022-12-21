Invite global renewable energy organizations to Sri Lanka – Erik Solheim

The Government of Sri Lanka has focused on bringing in foreign investors to Sri Lanka for climate change mitigation projects.

The government’s plan is to bring in foreign investors to achieve the three goals, achieving a 70 percent renewable energy target, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and exploring the international market for carbon emission permits.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s International Advisor on Climate Change Erik Solheim has proposed to invite all global organisations on renewable energy for a conference to discuss Sri Lanka’s way forward in this regard and to obtain their assistance in preparing policies to achieve these targets.

He made these comments during a meeting held on Monday (December 19) on climate change.

Meanwhile, President’s Local Advisor on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene stated such a conference will be beneficial for Sri Lanka and its people.

A discussion on climate change was held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Ruwan Wijewardene and Erik Solheim.