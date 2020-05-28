Island-wide curfew on May 31, June 4 & 5

The President’s Media Division has announced that island wide curfew will be imposed on Sunday the 31st of May and on the 4th and 5th of June.

Issuing an updated notice on the curfew, the PMD said that an island-wide curfew will be imposed throughout the day on Sunday (May 31) and that from June 01 (Monday) to June 03 (Wednesday) the curfew will be in effect from 10.00 p.m. to 4.00 a.m. as previously in all districts.

An island-wide curfew will once again be imposed throughout the day on both June 04 (Thursday) and June 05 (Friday) while from June 06 (Saturday) the curfew will only be in effect from 10.00 p.m. to 4.00 a.m. daily until further notice.

Travel between all other districts will be allowed, with the exception of travel both in and out of the Colombo and Gampaha districts.