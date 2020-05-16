Island wide curfew to be enforced tonight

Curfew will be implemented island wide from 8.00 p.m. today, till 5.00 a.m. on Monday.

Curfew will be lifted in 23 districts at 5.00 a.m. excluding the Colombo and the Gampaha Districts on Monday.

Curfew in the 23 districts will remain lifted between 5.00 a.m. and 8.00 p.m. daily, till Saturday the 23rd of May.

Curfew in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts will continue indefinitely from 5.00 a.m. on Monday.

(Source: News Radio)