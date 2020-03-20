Island-wide curfew to be imposed until Monday
An island-wide curfew will be imposed from 6.00 pm today (20) until 6.00 am on Monday (23), says the President’s Office.
Curfew is effective only as a short-term measure. We are looking at a minimum of at least 3 months period when it comes to the corona virus infection cureve in the society. Therefore It of is utmost importance to educate the people in the country to educate and to make them UNDERSTAND about the GRAVITY and their ROLE and RESPONSIBILITY in containing the disease, If they don’t see what is happening in places like Lomba De in Italy people will not understand what this virus can do. Therefore it is necessary to show what is happening there on TV news.
IT IS ALSO NECESSARY TO SHOW ON THE NATIONAL TV THE CORRECT TECHNIQUE OF HAND WASHING WITH SOAP for at least 20 SECONDS AND HOW TO WEAR FACE MASKS PROPERLY for these measures to be effective and have any impact on slowing down the disease, For example, for the alcohol hand rub to be effective it should be rubbed until it dries up.