Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, yesterday, said that he had decided not to contest the next general election from either the UNP or Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). He has also rejected offers to be on national lists of both parties.

“A number of religious leaders, journalists and others have asked me why my name is not on the lists of the candidates or national list nominees of either the UNP or SJB. During the past few months I have tried my best to bring both sides together to ensure that the UNP doesn’t split. I have told all parties that I will not support either of them if they fail to reach a consensus.”

Given that his efforts had failed to produce any result, the former speaker has decided to stay away from active politics, he has said in a statement. “However, I thank both parties that requested me to join them for giving me the opportunity. I wish that the current chaos in the country ends soon and it will be able to have a free and fair election soon.”

(Source: The Island)