Island-wide quarantine curfew in Sri Lanka further extended

The ongoing island-wide quarantine curfew orders will stay in effect until 4.00 a.m. on September 21 (Tuesday), the Cabinet Spokesman, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella announced today (10).

The decision to further extend the quarantine curfew was taken during the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control convened under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (Sep. 10).

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that with the number of COVID infected patients steadily declining, the government was confident that Sri Lanka will once again be able to re-open without risk.

“Please adhere to the regulations, use this time to get vaccinated, stay home and wear a mask,” Rambukwella said.