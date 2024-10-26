Israel strikes military sites in Iran amid rising tensions

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2024 - 9:45 am

Israel conducted a series of airstrikes on military sites in Iran early Saturday, targeting locations around Tehran in retaliation for recent Iranian attacks.

This follows weeks of heightened tension between the two nations, sparked by an October 1 ballistic-missile strike from Iran that killed one person in the West Bank.

Israeli forces reported three waves of airstrikes, stating they achieved their objectives before dawn and safely returned home.

The conflict has intensified as Israel grapples with threats from Iran-backed forces. Iran’s support of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group responsible for an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has further strained regional stability, drawing in Hezbollah militants from Lebanon as well.

As Israel continues to carry out airstrikes in Lebanon and intensifies its ground operation in Gaza, concerns of a broader regional conflict, potentially involving the United States, have mounted.

While Israel’s military emphasized its right to retaliate against Tehran’s attacks, it specified that the strikes avoided Iran’s energy and nuclear infrastructure.

U.S. officials, informed of the operation in advance, confirmed that the strikes excluded nuclear sites, adhering to President Joe Biden’s warning against such targets.

Biden’s administration also moved to bolster Israel’s defenses, deploying THAAD anti-missile systems and U.S. personnel to assist in their operation.

Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran and nearby military bases but indicated no significant damage. Iranian authorities criticized the strikes, with state media citing air defenses active in response to incoming threats.

Tehran reiterated its stance, warning Israel of a proportional response to any aggression.

Neighboring Iraq and Syria also saw repercussions, with Iraq halting all flights amid security concerns, and Syria reporting additional Israeli airstrikes on its territory, though Israel has not confirmed these.

With the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the region seeking to ease tensions, the conflict’s trajectory remains uncertain as both sides brace for potential escalation.