Israel’s Sri Lankans will be evacuated if needed – Minister

Posted by Editor on October 11, 2023 - 7:25 am

Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry, PC said if there is a need to evacuate Sri Lankans from Israel, steps will be taken to bring them home as soon as possible.

He said that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel is closely monitoring the Sri Lankans staying in Israel and the team headed by the Sri Lankan Ambassador is working on this with their utmost dedication.

It has been discovered that a large number of Sri Lankans are currently staying in Israel and steps will be taken to send them to detention centres, if it is necessary due to the ongoing war conflicts. He also said that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel is working closely with regional missions, including the United Arab Emirates in this regard.

He also said that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel is constantly exchanging information with the Sri Lankans staying in Israel and it has received information that two Sri Lankans are missing and one more Sri Lankan is injured so far.

(Source: Daily News – By Mahinda Aluthgedara)