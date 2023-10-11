Sri Lanka Red Cross Society donates drinking water to flood affected communities

Posted by Editor on October 11, 2023 - 7:52 am

The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) handed over a consignment of fifteen thousand (15,000) bottles of drinking water to State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon on Tuesday (October 10) at the Ministry of Disaster Management intended to be distributed among flood affected communities in the Galle and Matara districts.

The SLRCS had made the donation as flood affected communities in these areas were facing drinking water shortage due to floods contaminating wells and water drawing sources of the Water Supply Board.

SLRCS Senior Vice President Jagath Abeyasinghe said that the donation was made as an immediate relief measure to provide safe drinking water to the flood affected people.

The day to day lives of these communities have been severely affected as the floods have caused widespread damages to houses and property including agricultural land and caused disruption to educational and business activities in these areas.

State Minister Tennakoon had also requested the SLRCS to appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for support to assist the flood affected communities.

The SLRCS Executive Committee Member Dr. Amila Kankanamge, Additional Secretary Ministry of Disaster Management (Disaster Management Division) K.G. Darmathilake and a group of SLRCS officials were also present at the event.

(Ministry of Defence)