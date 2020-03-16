All services related to the issuance of driving license at the Werahera Branch and other district offices would be suspended until March 31, the Department of Motor Traffic said.

The decision has been taken by the Ministry of Transport Services Management together with the Department of Motor Traffic with the aim of preventing the spread of Coronavirus by minimizing large gatherings of people.

Accordingly all written and practical examinations which had been scheduled between March 17 and March 31 have also been cancelled, it said.