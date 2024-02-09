“It is good for the NPP leader to work with world leaders” – UNP Chairman

National People’s Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to India is a welcome move and it is expected that he will work together with the current government, Chairman of the United National Party (UNP) Wajira Abeywardena said on Thursday (February 08).

“It is good for the NPP leader to work with world leaders,” MP Wajira Abeywardena told a press conference.

“We hope that the NPP will contribute to formulating national policies that will revitalize the nation. The JVP-led NPP is not new to formulating national policies.”

“The party has the experience to do so because it worked with the late President J. R. Jayewardene who helped them take a democratic route and then with the former President Chandrika Kumaratunga, President Mahinda Rajapaksa and the 2015 government.”

“Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe also expects the NPP party to work together with the current government.” he added.

Apart from that, MP Abeywardana pointed out that more concessions will be given to the people for the Sinhala New Year.