Pathum Nissanka hits Sri Lanka’s first double-century in ODI Cricket

Posted by Editor on February 9, 2024 - 6:20 pm

Pathum Nissanka made history by becoming the first Sri Lankan cricketer to score a double-century in a One Day International (ODI) match today (February 09) by scoring 210 runs against Afghanistan.

Before Nissanka’s innings, the highest individual score for Sri Lanka in ODIs was 189 runs by Sanath Jayasuriya against India in the 2000 Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final.

Pathum Nissanka’s impressive performance included hitting eight sixes and 20 boundaries, allowing him to finish unbeaten on 210 runs.

During his innings, Nissanka scored 128 runs through boundaries, setting a new record for the most runs scored by a Sri Lankan batter in ODIs.

His outstanding contribution accounted for more than half of Sri Lanka’s total runs, with the team concluding their 50 overs on 381 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Despite decent innings from Avishka Fernando (88 runs) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (44 runs), Nissanka’s exceptional batting overshadowed theirs.

He joined an elite group of only ten batsmen to achieve a double century in ODI cricket.

The previous highest individual ODI score in the near future in Sri Lanka was Kumar Sangakkara’s 169 runs against South Africa in Colombo in 2013, until Nissanka surpassed it with his double century.

Pathum Nissanka’s score of 210 runs at Pallekele is the highest by any batter in ODIs against Afghanistan, surpassing Glenn Maxwell’s 201 runs at the Wankhede Stadium during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Nissanka reached his double century in 136 balls, making it the third fastest in men’s ODIs.

Ishan Kishan holds the record for the fastest double century by reaching it off 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022, followed closely by Maxwell’s 201 off 128 deliveries against Afghanistan.