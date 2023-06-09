It is imperative to equip our armed forces with state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities – Defence State Minister

As an extension of the excellent bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and India, cooperation in the area of Defence has continued to grow and strengthen over the years.

In the last decade with the growth and development of your Defence industry, procurement of Defence related hardware from India has added a new dimension to our cooperation, said the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon graced the Indian Defence Export Promotion Seminar and Exhibition at Hotel Taj Samudra in Colombo, on Wednesday (June 07).

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne was also present at the opening ceremony.

Indian High Commissioner H.E. Gopal Baglay making the opening remarks said that they believe in sharing their experience and growing capabilities with others and that they consider cooperation with Sri Lanka in all domains as invaluable.

Organised by the Indian High Commission, the first of the India – Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition is conducted to promote cooperation and collaboration amongst the two countries in Defence equipment.

State Minister Tennakoon also said that he believes this event would provide an opportunity for Sri Lanka to showcase our own indigenously developed defence vehicles by local industries and Sri Lanka armed forces and to interact with relevant Indian entrepreneurs.

It is essential for us to remain at the forefront of these developments, continuously modernising our armed forces to counter emerging threats effectively, he said.

Addressing the gathering over remote technology, the Indian Defence Secretary (Defence Production) Giridhar Aramane said that Sri Lanka is one of India’s major development partners and that it has been an important pillar in bilateral ties.

During the opening session, Army’s Adjutant General Major General Chandana Wikramasingha and Defence Advisor of the Indian HC Captain Vikas Sood made presentations.

A Defence Procurement Brochure was presented by the Indian High Commissioner to the State Minister of Defence and Secretary, Ministry of Defence.

The Exhibition showcases related products and services of the defence industry from India and Sri Lanka.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Shavendra Silva, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Army Chief of Staff Major General Channa Weerasuriya, Air Force Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, Senior DIG Ranmal Kodithuwakku, former Tri Forces Commanders, senior armed forces officers and Indian High Commission officials were also present at the occasion.

(Ministry of Defence)