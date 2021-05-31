Italy extends ban on entry for Sri Lankans

Italy has extended an entry ban for people from Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh, as a continued precaution against the more transmissible India-dominant variant of the novel coronavirus.

The ban, which does not apply to Italian citizens, was introduced in late April and was due to expire today.

A spokesman for the Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said it was extended until the 21st of June.

The B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus was first detected in India last year and has been blamed for much of a devastating COVID-19 wave that has battered South Asian nations in recent weeks.

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the variant has officially spread to 53 territories, and has been linked to seven other territories by unofficial sources, taking the total to 60.

