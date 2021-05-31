TID arrests a registrar of marriages in Oluvil for aiding Zahran

A 55-year-old registrar of marriages from Oluvil has been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) yesterday (30) for allegedly providing accommodation to Zahran Hashim, the ringleader of the Easter Sunday attacks, and others on several occasions from 2017.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect was arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks and events that had occurred before the bombings.

Police Spokesman said the suspect has been identified as Ahamadu Lebbe Subaddheen, a registrar of marriages of the Oluvil area.

According to investigations, it had been revealed that Zahran and four other persons had been involved in an incident that had occurred at Aliyar in Kattankudy in 2017 when Zahran and his group had assaulted another group of persons that had expressed their views against his ideology.

Thereafter Zahran had been missing for a certain period while he and the other persons were provided accommodation by an individual in the Oluvil area, who was yesterday identified as the marriage registrar.

However, Zahran, his brother Rilvan and others were killed in Easter Sunday attacks.

Police Spokesman further said the arrested suspect would be detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.