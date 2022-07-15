Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna demands an early Election
Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasises that an interim government should be formed for essential basic work and an election should be held in a very short time.
MP Dissanayake emphasises that at present what is represented in the parliament is a distorted public opinion.
“Majority in Parliament is still held by a group rejected by the people. Composition of this Parliament will not help stabilise the country and cater to the people’s demands. An interim government should be formed for a short period of time and the country should be brought back to normalcy and then go for an election,” he said.
Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake said this struggle was not only to expel President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe but it was focused on creating a system change.
“Even though the main focus was to expel the President, the core of the struggle was to change the 74-year-old failed economic policy, political culture, ensure judicial supremacy, introduce a new Constitution so as to uphold democracy, put a full stop to fraud and corruption and recover stolen money,” he said and added that these objectives could not be achieved from an administration formed in the current Parliament.
He said this in a special statement yesterday (July 14).
Sorry about the typing errors in my previous post. – Interim government should not give into any demands until they made the voters of SL know the truth and facts behind Rajapaksha family stealing during the time of this government some billions of nation’s wealth and this goon must produce the evidence of what he claimed to have in his small mountain of files shown to the public. We do not need a liar who misled us to gain power. Also, if good enough evidence to believe allegations against Rs cannot be produced within about an year (so many politicians already claimed to have them and know for facts, so, it should take only weeks or few months at most) we are barking up the wrong tree and the thieves who took the nation’s wealth are out there to continue again or what has been told has no truth. We know at the moment the public believe the allegations Rs have stolen billions of their money and hidden in Uganda, mainly spread by the JVP and repeated by Rs opponents and this moment is the best for the JVP to grab the power after an election. But people need to know the truth before they cast ballots.