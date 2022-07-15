Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna demands an early Election

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasises that an interim government should be formed for essential basic work and an election should be held in a very short time.

MP Dissanayake emphasises that at present what is represented in the parliament is a distorted public opinion.

“Majority in Parliament is still held by a group rejected by the people. Composition of this Parliament will not help stabilise the country and cater to the people’s demands. An interim government should be formed for a short period of time and the country should be brought back to normalcy and then go for an election,” he said.

Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake said this struggle was not only to expel President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe but it was focused on creating a system change.

“Even though the main focus was to expel the President, the core of the struggle was to change the 74-year-old failed economic policy, political culture, ensure judicial supremacy, introduce a new Constitution so as to uphold democracy, put a full stop to fraud and corruption and recover stolen money,” he said and added that these objectives could not be achieved from an administration formed in the current Parliament.

He said this in a special statement yesterday (July 14).