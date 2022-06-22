Johnston Fernando released on bail over May 09 incident

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Johnston Fernando who was named as a suspect in the case filed over the incidents that took place outside Temple Trees (Maina Go Gama) and in Galle Face (Gota Go Gama) on 09th of May 2022, was released on a new bail order by the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (June 22).

The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage.

Accordingly, MP Johnston Fernando was ordered released on two personal bonds of Rs. 10 Million each while the magistrate also ordered him to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on the final Sunday of every month between 9 AM and 12 noon.

The magistrate also ordered the co-signers of the bail bonds to submit certificates of their residences and assets to the court.

He was also ordered to visit the CID on the 24th of June, to provide a statement.