Johnston Fernando requests immediate probe into Sanath Nishantha’s death

Posted by Editor on February 22, 2024 - 8:49 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Johnston Fernando said today that the complaint made by the late State Minister Sanath Nishantha’s wife regarding the death of her husband must be investigated soon.

Lawyer Chamari Priyanka Perera, the wife of the late State Minister Sanath Nishantha, filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as she found her husband’s death suspicious.

Speaking during the vote of condolence in Parliament today (February 22) on the late State Minister Sanath Nishantha, MP Johnston Fernando said it was suspicious whether the death of Sanath Nishantha was an organized murder or death due to an accident.

Speaking further, MP Johnston Fernando emphasized the importance of bringing the culprits before the courts and ensuring that they are punished if it was an organized murder.