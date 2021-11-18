Justice Minister appoints committee to explore payment of traffic fines online

Justice Minister Mohamed Ali Sabry, on Tuesday, appointed a committee to explore the possibility of paying traffic fines online. The appointment was made during a discussion held at the Ministry to discuss how to iron out issues in issuing traffic fines.

Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa and Minister of Law and Order Sarath Weerasekera too, were present at the meeting.

During the meeting the Ministers and officials discussed the importance of coming up with a system where traffic fines could be paid on the spot. Digital technology must be made use of, when this system is implemented, they said.

The Committee was appointed to see on how laws should be amended to make this possible and how digital technology can be used. The Committee is to make their recommendations by January 2022.

(Source: The Island)