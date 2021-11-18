Sri Lanka President marks second anniversary in office today

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa marks the second anniversary since ascension to the Presidency today (18).

The President secured a clear mandate at the last Presidential Election, held on November 16, 2019 for the implementation of his National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” which contained the national programme that was crafted during nearly four years by incorporating his vision with the ideas and recommendations of national organisations.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as the seventh Executive President of the country at the historic Ruwanweli Maha Seya premises on November 18, 2019.