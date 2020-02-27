The JVP says his faction had always opposed the co-sponsoring of the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution 30/1 on Sri Lanka.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today, Propaganda Secretary of the JVP Parliamentarian Vijitha Hearth said when the resolution was presented to the council in September 2015, his party opposed the move claiming Sri Lanka cannot achieve a favourable outcome by agreeing to work with the United States on human rights concerns.

Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena today formally informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that Sri Lanka is withdrawing from co-sponsoring Resolution 40/1 of March 2019 on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.’

However, Parliamentarian Vijitha Hearth said although Sri Lanka has withdrawn from the process of co-sponsoring the resolution, the 30/1 resolution is still operative under the Human Rights Council.

He said the government must present another resolution and terminate the agreement altogether.

(Source: News Radio)