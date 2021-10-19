JVP commends teachers decision to resume teaching

The JVP says the decision reached by teachers and principals trade unions to report to work on Monday, the 25th of October, when schools reopen under the first phase, was the correct decision.

Speaking during a media briefing at the party headquarters Chief Secretary of the JVP Tilvin Silva said through the decision, efforts made by the government to provoke parents and children against teachers was defeated.

He claimed the government attempted to portray the teachers fair struggle, as a fight against children.

He added therefore teachers’ and principals’ unions decided to refrain from reporting to work on Thursday and Friday as proposed by the government, but will resume teaching activities from Monday.

Tilvin Silva said the public must commend the decision reached by teachers to resume teaching activities on the 25th of this month.

(Source: News Radio)