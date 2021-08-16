JVP tells people to ensure their own protection instead of waiting for lockdowns

The JVP yesterday called on people to adopt all possible measures to ensure their protection without waiting till the government to impose lockdowns.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Pelawatte, JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that the government continued to keep the country open against the advice of doctors and health experts, and people should take action necessary for their protection.

“The government is adamant to keep the country open while people die in their hundreds. We call on people to stay at home. We call on public servants not to report to work even if their institutions threaten to sack them. We tell people that they can find jobs if they live and there is no purpose of having a job but dying because of the virus. We saw people in several towns, including Ambalantota, move themselves for self -lockdowns. Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle and the PHIs’ Union too have asked the people to do the same,” Dissanayake said.

“We urge public servants to stay at home. We know that you need to respond to calls from your offices, but remember that your job or profession is not your life. None of you deserve to be in the list of the COVID-19 deaths. We are a nation that lost around 45,000 lives because of the tsunami which was a natural disaster. This time our people are losing lives because of the decisions of a stupid ruler. You should move in for self-lockdown. Give priority to your life and health safety. Even if you face inconveniences later on we will stand by you. We must act collectively to adhere individually to precautions of doctors since the government has no regard for our lives.

“We are passing through a most dangerous situation. As per the records, one person dies every nine minutes. The number of deaths increases by five percent every single day. The number of infected per day is now around 3,000. Fifty percent of hospital capacities are now used for COVID-19 patients only. Even if we use the 100 percent capacity of our hospital system we cannot cater to the increasing number of patients. The PHIS’ Union has warned that even if we shut down the country now we would not be able to control the number of deaths for 10 to 12 coming days. Minister Dr. Fernandopulle has called for people to take measures for their own safety. It is reported that Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has not been allowed to speak of the situation prevailing at the Cabinet meeting. Doctors and WHO experts have called for lockdowns. But the top leaders of the government do not take these warnings seriously. They want to keep the country open. We know that the Prime Minister too has expressed the need to go for lockdowns. The President does not rely on expert opinions but only on information from the intelligence services. He makes decisions such as bringing down the number of participants at a wedding from 150 to 50. They have announced a ban on public places for those who do not get all doses of the vaccine. People do not reject vaccines. They will go for anything for their safety. For example, people in their thousands gathered to get the Dhammika Peniya (syrup) when the government approved it. Same happened when a state TV channel introduced the Ravana Peniya and when Minister Channa Jayasumana promoted Sudarshana Peniya. This shows that the people will go for anything that the government recommends as the medicine for COVID-19 virus. They will take the vaccine but it was the government that started the vaccination after delaying for months. The government should have purchased the vaccines early,” Dissanayake said.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)