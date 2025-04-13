Lal Kantha: Ranil was the only one who could manage economy after collapse

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha, says that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was the only person in Sri Lanka who could have taken control of the country’s economy when it collapsed.

Speaking during a YouTube programme, the Minister acknowledged that although he does not agree with the economic system that Wickremesinghe represents, he believes that at that critical moment, no one else in Sri Lanka had the ability to manage the situation.

“When the economy had collapsed, Ranil Wickremesinghe came in and managed things within this system. That’s a fact. At that moment, there was no one else in Sri Lanka who could have done it,” he said.

He compared Wickremesinghe’s capabilities with those of other former presidents, saying that Mahinda Rajapaksa, while skilled in managing society and political situations, lacked the necessary skills to handle economic crises.

“Someone like Mahinda Rajapaksa isn’t that kind of person. He’s skilled in political management within society, but when it comes to economic matters, I don’t know, I have nothing to say about him,” the Minister added.

Lal Kantha further explained that Wickremesinghe was deeply connected to the current economic system, almost “born from” it. He emphasized that this does not mean there is agreement with that system, but that Wickremesinghe is its clear leader.

“Ranil Wickremesinghe is someone who got entangled with, or was almost born from, this ongoing economic process. Now, that doesn’t mean we accept or agree with that economic process. What it means is that he is the leader of this system,” he said.

He also said that after President J. R. Jayewardene, the most significant figure produced by this system is Ranil Wickremesinghe not Chandrika Kumaratunga.

Watch the full interview on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/3oHzBZP8AcM