An Inspector of Police (IP) in-charge of Kalkudah Police administrative unit was arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission while accepting a bribe of Rs. 300,000 from a businessman today.

The arrest has been made this morning (10)at the Koralai Pattu Provincial Council in Valaichchenai when the said OIC was receiving the bribe.

The bribe had been asked to produce a police report needed to obtain a valuation report from the Central Environmental Authority to build a brick factory in Kalkudah.