Five suspects have been arrested over the Rs. 30 million robbery at the residence of a businessman from Katana.

A five-member gang that arrived in a car had threatened the occupants of the house with firearms and robbed over Rs.30 million on Wednesday.

Police said the suspects were arrested from the Kurunegala, Thambuththegama, Nikaweratiya and Gampaha areas.

The Police have recovered Rs. 7.2 million in cash and jewellery during the arrest. Meanwhile, a car was also taken into custody.

The arrests were made by the officers of the Katana and Negombo Police.