Keir Starmer calls for national reset in first speech as UK Prime Minister

Posted by Editor on July 5, 2024 - 11:00 pm

Keir Starmer, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street, calling for Britain to rediscover its identity and undergo a broader reset. He promised to restore trust in politics and serve all voters.

A large crowd of cheering aides and supporters welcomed Starmer as he accepted the King’s invitation to become prime minister. In his first speech, he emphasized the need for moderate politics to repair voters’ broken trust.

“It is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are, because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the greatest strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate a way to calmer waters,” he said. “This depends upon politicians, particularly those who stand for stability and moderation, as I do.”

He continued, “My government will fight every day until you believe again. From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by the determination to serve your interest. To defy those who have written our country off.”

“You have given us a clear mandate, And we will use it to deliver change.”