Kerawalapitiya LNG deal not signed with New Fortress Energy – JVP

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake today revealed in Parliament that the Kerawalapitiya LNG agreement was not signed with New Fortress Energy.

“For more than a month, requests were made to table this agreement in Parliament. However, it was not done. Therefore, I will table this agreement in Parliament, even though Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Power Minister Gamini Lokuge failed to do it,” said Dissanayake tabling the controversial agreement.

MP Dissanayaka questioned the government on which basis it signed the agreement with another company, disregarding the permission granted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

MP Dissanayake said that the Cabinet Paper grants permission to enter into an agreement with New Fortress Energy, however, the agreement was signed with NFE Sri Lanka Power Holding LLC which is a company registered in the United States.

“The agreement was signed, not with the company that the cabinet gave the green light for. This is purely misleading the cabinet of ministers,” he alleged.

He added however the relevant agreement was not tabled before the Cabinet or in Parliament.

He also went on to note that Article 13/1 clearly states that this agreement cannot be declared to the people for a period of two years without the consent of both parties involved in the agreement.