Laugfs Gas Company has increased the prices of LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today.

Accordingly, a 12.5kg domestic Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 200, new price is Rs. 5,280.

Meanwhile, a 5kg cylinder has been increased by Rs.80, new price is Rs. 2.112.

The 2kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs.32, new price is Rs.845.

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Company also increased domestic gas prices yesterday (February 05).