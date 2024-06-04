Jun 04 2024 June 4, 2024 June 4, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Laugfs gas prices reduced

Laugfs Gas PLC has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from midnight today (June 4).

Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 160 and the new retail price is Rs. 3,680.

The 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 65 and the new retail price is Rs. 1,477.

Revised prices are as follows:

  • 12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 3,680 (reduced by Rs. 160)
  • 5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,477 (reduced by Rs. 65)
