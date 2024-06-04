Laugfs gas prices reduced

Laugfs Gas PLC has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from midnight today (June 4).



Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 160 and the new retail price is Rs. 3,680.

The 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 65 and the new retail price is Rs. 1,477.

Revised prices are as follows: