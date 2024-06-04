Schools in Sabaragamuwa closed due to adverse weather; some in Western province reopen

The Secretary of Education of Sabaragamuwa Province announced that all schools in the Ratnapura Educational Zone, as well as the Elapatha, Ayagama, and Kalawana divisions in the Nivithigala Educational Zone, will be closed tomorrow (June 5) due to adverse weather conditions.

The Secretary also mentioned that further decisions on school closures will be based on weather conditions, with updates provided to the Zonal Education Directors.

Meanwhile, the Western Province Governor, Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunathilake, has instructed principals to reopen schools tomorrow (June 5) in areas where flood waters have receded.