Laugfs Gas to release around 200 tonnes of Gas

Around 100 to 200 tonnes of Laugfs Gas will be released to the local market in the next two days, K. M. Wegapitiya, the Chairman of Laugfs Gas said on Friday (December 24).

According to the Chairman of Laugfs Gas, close to 30,000 tonnes of Gas imported to the country, had reached the Hambantota Port and the process of filling Gas cylinders is currently ongoing at the Gas Terminal and Filling Plant at the Hambantota Port.

Another shipment of 10,000 tonnes of Gas is scheduled to reach the island by the 5th of January, K. M. Wegapitiya, the Chairman of Laugfs Gas further noted.

(News 1st)