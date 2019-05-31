New laws including regulations to control hate speech should be introduced soon to prevent the emergence of new terror groups in the future, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.

Premier Wickremesinghe was speaking at a ceremony held in Ampara to distribute Samurdhi relief to over 600,000 families. He said the attorney general and the justice ministry was currently taking measures on the above matter.

The Prime Minister said the National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) and other groups supporting IS terrorism have been nabbed but new groups could emerge in future. He said therefore new laws to stop the emergence of new terrorist groups were necessary.

(Source: Daily News)