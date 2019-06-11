Former Chairman of the Warakapola Pradeshiya Sabha Laxman Pathiraja who was handed an 18-year prison term to be served in six years on bribery charges, has been released on Presidential Pardon.

He had been imprisoned due to the allegation leveled against him for obtaining a bribe of Rs. 25,000/- for awarding the contract of construction of three roads in Warakapola area.

The verdict in the case was issued on the 29th of October 2009.

The accused came to the dock with a file when the judgment was about to be delivered by the Court of Appeal. On that occasion, the letter issued by the President for pardon had been sent by the Ministry of Justice to the registrar of the Colombo High court and the letter concerned had been filed.

The judge took steps to release the accused as the President had informed the Justice Ministry to release him under presidential powers vested on him according to section 34 (A) of the constitution.